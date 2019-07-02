Marks Spencer Group PLC (LON:MKS) Sector Performer Rating Reaffirmed by RBC Capital Markets; With GBX 225.00 Target; 6 Bullish Analysts Covering Marathon Oil (MRO)

Equities researchers at RBC Capital Markets have GBX 225.00 target price per share on Marks Spencer Group PLC (LON:MKS). RBC Capital Markets’s target price per share indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price. The rating was disclosed in analysts report on Tuesday, 2 July.

Among 8 analysts covering Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Marathon Oil has $23 highest and $1500 lowest target. $20.25’s average target is 42.11% above currents $14.25 stock price. Marathon Oil had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. Barclays Capital maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $22 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Atlantic Securities downgraded Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) rating on Thursday, June 13. Atlantic Securities has “Neutral” rating and $1500 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 11. Societe Generale maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. See Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) latest ratings:

More news for Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Marks & Spencer Expands Partnership with First Insight – Business Wire” on August 01, 2018. Fool.Co.Uk‘s article titled: “Marks & Spencer and easyJet poised for FTSE 100 exit. Time to buy? – Motley Fool UK” and published on May 28, 2019 is yet another important article.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company has market cap of 4.08 billion GBP. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. It has a 99.67 P/E ratio. The firm operates 942 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line stores and 41 outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

The stock decreased 0.62% or GBX 1.3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 209.3. About 834,704 shares traded. Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) has 0.00% since July 2, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Marks Spencer Group PLC (LON:MKS), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Marks Spencer Group PLC has GBX 335 highest and GBX 225 lowest target. GBX 247.43’s average target is 18.22% above currents GBX 209.3 stock price. Marks Spencer Group PLC had 36 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, January 11 by Liberum Capital. As per Monday, February 4, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Sell” on Tuesday, January 15. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Underperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the shares of MKS in report on Friday, May 24 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MKS in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 10 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “House Stock” rating on Thursday, January 10 by Shore Capital. Societe Generale maintained Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold Marathon Oil Corporation shares while 176 reduced holdings.

