Marketfield Asset Management Trimmed Its Southern Copper (SCCO) Holding; Pg&e Has 0.36 Sentiment

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) stake by 6.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 8,479 shares as Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)’s stock declined 2.48%. The Marketfield Asset Management Llc holds 114,159 shares with $4.53 million value, down from 122,638 last quarter. Southern Copper Corp now has $24.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 348,889 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved

Pg&e Corp (PCG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 104 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 292 sold and reduced holdings in Pg&e Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 413.93 million shares, down from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Pg&e Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 17 to 26 for an increase of 9. Sold All: 178 Reduced: 114 Increased: 45 New Position: 59.

Caspian Capital Lp holds 64.21% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation for 3.06 million shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc owns 22.17 million shares or 51.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stonehill Capital Management Llc has 35.07% invested in the company for 6.54 million shares. The New York-based Knighthead Capital Management Llc has invested 34.43% in the stock. Silver Point Capital L.P., a Connecticut-based fund reported 13.46 million shares.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E gets additional equity commitment proposals – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Playing With Fire Looking At Pacific Gas & Electric – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E hopes to stay in charge of Chapter 11 process – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Another California county eyes parts of PG&E – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of PG&E Are Falling Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.45 million for 2.81 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural clients primarily in northern and central California. The company has market cap of $5.60 billion. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities.

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 1.57 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO ESTABLISH WILDFIRE SAFETY OPERATIONS CENTER; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold SCCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 75,427 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc owns 229,413 shares. Marketfield Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.92% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). 1,612 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Art Advsrs Lc holds 0.1% or 43,332 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% or 39,700 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd, Bermuda-based fund reported 106,157 shares. Moreover, Aviva Pcl has 0.02% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Metropolitan Life reported 2,518 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Chase Counsel Corporation owns 43,190 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 30,600 shares.

Analysts await Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SCCO’s profit will be $401.99 million for 15.17 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Southern Copper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.