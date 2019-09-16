Marketfield Asset Management Trimmed Its D R Horton (DHI) Stake; Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Sellers Decreased By 0.17% Their Shorts

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 20.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 40,235 shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 3.56%. The Marketfield Asset Management Llc holds 151,529 shares with $6.54 million value, down from 191,764 last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $18.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 402,074 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) had a decrease of 0.17% in short interest. BAM’s SI was 14.73M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.17% from 14.76M shares previously. With 1.37M avg volume, 11 days are for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)’s short sellers to cover BAM’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $52.94. About 261,075 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield to Pick Up 25% Stake in European Money Manager; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Moreover, Pinnacle Hldgs has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 7.38M shares stake. Ls Investment Advsr Llc holds 21,413 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Mngmt has invested 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Blue Fincl Inc holds 8,672 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 187,941 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 17,000 shares. Quantum Ltd Liability Corp Nj holds 6.26% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 609,867 shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 11,200 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Old Natl Bankshares In accumulated 0.02% or 8,057 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Co invested in 19,150 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Ameritas Invest Partners accumulated 0.01% or 6,166 shares. 37,305 are held by Proshare Ltd Liability Company.

Among 6 analysts covering DR Horton (NYSE:DHI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. DR Horton has $5900 highest and $4500 lowest target. $52.29’s average target is 5.02% above currents $49.79 stock price. DR Horton had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, July 31. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was downgraded by Susquehanna. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by BTIG Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by JMP Securities.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.27M for 9.96 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Management has $5900 highest and $5600 lowest target. $57.50’s average target is 8.61% above currents $52.94 stock price. Brookfield Asset Management had 4 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $52.92 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. It has a 18.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.