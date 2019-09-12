Marketfield Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Pulte Group (PHM) by $1.64 Million as Share Value Rose; Visa (V) Holder Sunbelt Securities Upped Its Holding by $480,248

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 2,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 27,884 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84M, up from 25,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $388.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 8.61M shares traded or 27.35% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 53,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 191,155 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04M, down from 244,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 2.83 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 166 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 224.91 million shares or 0.65% more from 223.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Schwartz Invest Counsel holds 8,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Management Limited has invested 0.07% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Todd Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.82% or 952,954 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited invested in 0.06% or 342,669 shares. Maryland Capital Mngmt has 8,250 shares. Aviva Pcl owns 0.02% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 92,846 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership invested in 518,022 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 39,187 shares. Strategic Glob Advisors Limited Liability owns 1.03% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 152,353 shares. 85,944 were reported by Affinity Investment Lc. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,806 shares. Rampart Management Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 6,070 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs owns 7,379 shares. Westwood Grp invested in 0.01% or 29,665 shares.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $252.29 million for 9.45 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

