Marketfield Asset Management Trimmed Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) Holding by $419,100; Crossvault Capital Management Has Boosted Workday Com (WDAY) Position by $520,320

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% . The institutional investor held 170,818 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 208,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cresud S A C I F Y A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.21. About 126,868 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc Com (WDAY) by 203% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 2,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 4,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $780,000, up from 1,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $172.25. About 1.22M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70 billion and $235.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

