Marketfield Asset Management Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Trimmed by $1.45 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Gamco Investors Et Al Holding in Southwest Gas (SWX) Has Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Southwest Gas Corp (SWX) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 27,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The hedge fund held 817,817 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.29 million, down from 845,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Southwest Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $91.51. About 535,858 shares traded or 144.39% up from the average. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 05/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/05/2018 03:45 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/05/2018 03:50 PM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 02:09 PM; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/12/2018 12:43 PM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Company – 04/23/2018 11:53 AM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS SEES FY CAPEX $670M; 12/03/2018 – FITCH RATES SOUTHWEST GAS $300MM NOTES ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/10/2018 10:40 AM; 07/05/2018 – SWX SEES FY OPER INCOME RELATIVELY UNCHANGED, MODESTLY HIGHER; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/24/2018 02:57 PM

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 21.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 2,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 10,371 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44M, down from 13,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $531.16. About 540,687 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $271.32 million for 56.27 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts has 62,269 shares. Nine Masts Limited accumulated 2,679 shares. 726 are held by Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 83 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0.06% or 1,616 shares. 1,721 are held by Cleararc Cap. Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited holds 0.06% or 2,056 shares in its portfolio. Eventide Asset Management Lc invested 0.4% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Mcdaniel Terry has 0.19% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 2,175 shares. Moors Cabot holds 0.03% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 505 shares. 88,568 were accumulated by Blair William Il. Td Asset stated it has 222,969 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management has 337,393 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer &, a New York-based fund reported 3,965 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott owns 0.03% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 7,668 shares.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, CHGG, ISRG – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BPR, BRSS, ISRG – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ETFs to Gain as Surgical Robots Rise in Popularity – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q1 Earnings, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “My 3 Top Healthcare Stocks for Long-Term Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Analysts await Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.25 per share. SWX’s profit will be $15.21M for 81.71 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold SWX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.24 million shares or 2.36% more from 43.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Cap Investors Ltd invested 0% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 5,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 194,886 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Gemmer Asset Mngmt reported 157 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0% or 118,981 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 602,748 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 66,009 shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 4,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ironwood Ltd Com has invested 0% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Contravisory Inv Incorporated holds 2,004 shares. Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Parkside Bank & Tru owns 0.03% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 1,156 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

More notable recent Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Utility Stocks to Trust for Retirement – Investorplace.com” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Southwest Gas to buy Linetec for $336M, launches 3.1M-share offering – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aar Corp Com (NYSE:AIR) by 114,450 shares to 357,650 shares, valued at $13.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 10,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).