Marketfield Asset Management Position in D R Horton (DHI) Cut as Share Price Rose; United Technologiescorp (UTX) Shareholder Advent International Raised Position by $4.48 Million

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $131.66. About 1.01 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 35,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,764 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94 million, down from 226,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 874,495 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 10.17% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DHI’s profit will be $402.32M for 10.47 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.98% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $327,034 activity. $120,589 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) was sold by Hewatt Michael W on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eminence Lp invested in 2.07% or 3.36 million shares. 5,500 were reported by Loews. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc owns 2.67% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 1.28M shares. 262,364 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Luminus Limited Liability Company accumulated 139,315 shares. Manchester Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,009 shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 7.02M shares. First Mercantile Co accumulated 2,470 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Brinker Incorporated reported 38,556 shares. Beese Fulmer accumulated 74,006 shares. 1.85M were reported by Senator Grp Ltd Partnership. Pggm Investments reported 432,600 shares. Impala Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 537,255 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 467,119 shares.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70B and $235.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03 billion and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00 million shares to 5.11 million shares, valued at $836.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J..