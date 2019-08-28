Marketfield Asset Management Lowered Southern Copper (SCCO) Holding By $330,681; Darden Restaurants Has 1.45 Sentiment

Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 288 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 199 sold and decreased equity positions in Darden Restaurants Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 102.67 million shares, down from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Darden Restaurants Inc in top ten positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 173 Increased: 180 New Position: 108.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) stake by 6.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $14.78 billion. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. It has a 21.15 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $120.3. About 214,571 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending.

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd holds 8.87% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. for 20,180 shares. Westport Asset Management Inc owns 40,000 shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. has 3.21% invested in the company for 78,371 shares. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has invested 2.97% in the stock. Hs Management Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 641,965 shares.