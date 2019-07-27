Marketfield Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose; Affinity Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding in Jm Smucker (SJM) by $2.58 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 46.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 36,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,406 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, down from 79,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jm Smucker (SJM) by 26.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 22,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,373 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03M, down from 82,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jm Smucker for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 595,015 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps; 05/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 16/05/2018 – Selling JM Smucker Overdone; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Products Potentially Contain Elevated Levels of Beef Thyroid Hormone; 04/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE J.M. SMUCKER CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Strategic Priorities Include Increased Emphasis Toward Growing Coffee, Pet, Snacking Food Businesses; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER: BARRY C. DUNAWAY TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – BELGYA CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE CHAIR AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Ainsworth Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $1.7 Billion

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 Revenue Tops Views, EPS Beats – streetinsider.com” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) to Invest $1B in OpenAI to Democratize AI – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70B and $235.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J. M. Smucker: Still Worth A Dip In The Cookie Jar? – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J. M. Smucker declares $0.88 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J.M. Smucker lowers profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coffee prices jolted by unexpected frost in Brazil – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Taco Bell Is Facing a “Tortillapocalypse” – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

