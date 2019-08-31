Marketfield Asset Management Lowered Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position by $690,618 as Valuation Declined; Bank Of The West Has Decreased Holding in Analog Devices (ADI) by $745,605 as Market Valuation Rose

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 57.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 7,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 5,319 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $560,000, down from 12,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $109.83. About 1.40 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 3,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 48,920 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, down from 52,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.11M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $718.66 million for 15.77 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schulhoff Communication holds 0.37% or 3,690 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 159,550 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Ls Inv Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 4,043 are held by Segall Bryant And Hamill. 3,238 are held by Barnett &. Speece Thorson Cap Group Inc has invested 1.13% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Kemnay Advisory has 0.24% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Motco invested in 0.01% or 333 shares. Sageworth Trust owns 3 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Company accumulated 4,637 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fmr Limited owns 9.88 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Moreover, Smith Asset Mgmt LP has 1.1% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Neville Rodie & Shaw has invested 1.71% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va invested in 1.55% or 27,449 shares.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern’s Net Profit Rises Despite Declining Volumes – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norfolk Southern Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70 billion and $235.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) stock upgraded to buy – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 21, 2019 : RY, LOW, TGT, ADI, PDD, PLCE, MSGN, NNA, SMED – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 106,260 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Brinker Cap has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% stake. Advisory Network Lc holds 17,061 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 202,400 shares. Tradition Capital Ltd holds 6,470 shares. Mufg Americas reported 229,015 shares stake. Ashfield Capital Partners Ltd Liability invested in 1.28% or 110,904 shares. Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Richard C Young And Limited has 56,188 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Loews Corp accumulated 0% or 5,500 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn invested in 16 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 38,646 shares in its portfolio. Timucuan Asset Mngmt Inc Fl invested in 5.76% or 820,650 shares.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,744 shares to 83,765 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).