Marketfield Asset Management Lowered D R Horton (DHI) Position; TRIMETALS MINING COMMON SHARES CAN (TMIAF) SI Decreased By 2.34%

TRIMETALS MINING INC COMMON SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:TMIAF) had a decrease of 2.34% in short interest. TMIAF’s SI was 12,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.34% from 12,800 shares previously. With 6,200 avg volume, 2 days are for TRIMETALS MINING INC COMMON SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:TMIAF)’s short sellers to cover TMIAF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0602 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 20.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 40,235 shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 3.56%. The Marketfield Asset Management Llc holds 151,529 shares with $6.54M value, down from 191,764 last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $18.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 3.23 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review

TriMetals Mining Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Canada, Chile, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $27.50 million. The firm holds 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project consisting of 961 unpatented lode claims, 13 patented lode claims, 4 the State of Utah mineral leases, and 1 surface real estate deed parcel and right-of-way covering approximately 7,807 hectares located in Western Iron, Utah, and Eastern Lincoln Counties, Nevada. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns interest in the Escalones copper-gold porphyry project covering an area of 70 square kilometers located in the Chilean copper belt.

Among 6 analysts covering DR Horton (NYSE:DHI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. DR Horton has $5900 highest and $4500 lowest target. $52.29’s average target is 5.66% above currents $49.49 stock price. DR Horton had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by JMP Securities. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, April 17. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Buckingham Research. BTIG Research maintained the shares of DHI in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.27 million for 9.90 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.