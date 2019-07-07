Marketfield Asset Management Has Trimmed Rockwell Automation (ROK) Position By $323,225; VAPORBRANDS INTERNATIONAL (VAPR) Shorts Raised By 2100%

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) stake by 7.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 1,847 shares as Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Marketfield Asset Management Llc holds 24,343 shares with $4.27 million value, down from 26,190 last quarter. Rockwell Automation Inc now has $18.87B valuation. The stock decreased 2.85% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $159.39. About 1.05M shares traded or 25.59% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200

VAPORBRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:VAPR) had an increase of 2100% in short interest. VAPR’s SI was 2,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2100% from 100 shares previously. The stock decreased 7.89% or $0.0006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0068. About 266,775 shares traded. VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rockwell Automation had 13 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. UBS downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. HSBC upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $175 target in Friday, January 25 report.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. ROK’s profit will be $273.42 million for 17.25 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.91% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Everence Capital Management holds 0.55% or 18,027 shares in its portfolio. Colony Group Inc Llc has invested 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Howland Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,203 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking holds 0.07% or 106,202 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr Incorporated holds 0.03% or 41,337 shares. 13,922 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Community Bankshares Na stated it has 912 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1,960 are held by Chatham Capital. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 119,381 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 22,776 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc has 0.08% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 6,572 were accumulated by Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 848 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% or 2,645 shares in its portfolio.

