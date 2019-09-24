Marketfield Asset Management Has Trimmed Lennar (LEN) Stake by $980,304 as Valuation Declined; American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Lowered Its Holding in American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) by $2.29 Million

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.67M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.70M, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $107.3. About 93,437 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc analyzed 20,423 shares as the company's stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 73,567 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57M, down from 93,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $17.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 1.60 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.80 million for 10.57 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 45,762 are held by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation. 11,125 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund holds 5,953 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mcf Advisors Llc has 0.08% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Bb&T, a North Carolina-based fund reported 148,636 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr holds 609 shares. Brandywine Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 245,677 shares. Carroll Financial Associates owns 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 96 shares. Investec Asset Limited invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). State Street reported 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Loews Corp, New York-based fund reported 5,556 shares. 183,735 were reported by Tower Bridge. Putnam Invests Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 377,354 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Hudson Valley Investment Adv invested 0.12% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Maverick Risk – Yahoo Finance" on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Stocks: FedEx, Adobe, Chewy, General Mills All Fall Pre-Market – Yahoo Finance" published on September 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Disney, Lennar And More 'Fast Money' Picks For September 23 – Benzinga" on September 23, 2019.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39M for 13.76 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.