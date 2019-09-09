Marketfield Asset Management Has Trimmed Lennar (LEN) Stake by $341,824 as Stock Value Declined; Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Holder Kemnay Advisory Services Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Declined

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 76.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 10,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 3,427 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 14,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $69.7. About 350,667 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 6,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 93,990 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, down from 100,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 1.61M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $407.02 million for 9.85 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset LP owns 172,263 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 71,900 shares. Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 5.47% or 132,835 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Com invested in 4.04M shares. Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 2,528 shares. Samlyn Limited Liability Corp owns 459,176 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv has 12,506 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Hilton Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Scott Selber Inc has 1.28% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 49,997 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.55% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 1.14M shares. Echo Street Capital Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 182,685 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 0.06% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Greenhaven Assoc holds 9.35 million shares. Principal Financial Gp Incorporated holds 4.06M shares.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70B and $235.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $66.95 million for 13.94 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9,418 shares to 20,248 shares, valued at $36.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 58,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Regions Finance has invested 0.22% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Commonwealth State Bank Of has invested 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Ameriprise reported 279,687 shares stake. Quantbot Tech Lp owns 2,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.28% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Sprucegrove Investment Management reported 130,900 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc has invested 0.02% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.02% or 58,771 shares. The New York-based Hrt Fin Llc has invested 0.03% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 12,264 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters holds 0.21% or 2,631 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Liability has 29,788 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Corp invested in 201,253 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Mercantile Communications holds 0.07% or 3,370 shares in its portfolio.

