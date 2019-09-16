Marketfield Asset Management Has Lowered Position in Sony (SNE) as Market Value Rose; Front Barnett Associates Lowered Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS) as Shares Rose

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc sold 16,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 42,334 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.91 million, down from 59,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 5.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 16.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 23,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 114,796 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01 million, down from 138,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.36. About 661,276 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 03/04/2018 – BCCI: BIDS FROM STAR INDIA, RELIANCE AND SONY PICTURES ELIGIBLE; 21/05/2018 – Sony and Mubadala Capital Have Been Partners in Administering EMI Music Publishing; 18/04/2018 – SONY & CARNEGIE UNIVERSITY SIGN PACT ON ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 31/05/2018 – GIGLIO GROUP SPA GGTV.Ml – UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH NEWCO11 (SONY TELEVISION NETWORK UNIT); 14/05/2018 – Sony Financial Reports Full-Year Group Earnings Results; 11/04/2018 – Sony Pictures Television Studios to be Honored at the 2nd Annual AUTFEST Film Festival Dedicated to Autism Awareness on April 28-29; 26/05/2018 – Hard OCP: Rumor: Sony Could Be Considering a PlayStation Classic; 21/05/2018 – Sony to Buy Out EMI Music Publishing for About $2 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Sony adds 10-inch notebook-sized model, a new mobile app and feature enhancements to Digital Paper line-up; 16/04/2018 – Sony reaps rewards of Stringer legacy with $983m profit on Spotify

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04M and $596.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2,002 shares to 67,962 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.2 per share. SNE’s profit will be $1.33B for 13.97 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Sony Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.