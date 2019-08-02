Marketfield Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) by $419,100; Second Curve Capital Stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 174,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 527,604 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 702,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $682.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 463,096 shares traded or 11.21% up from the average. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH)

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% . The institutional investor held 170,818 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 208,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cresud S A C I F Y A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $519.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 67,484 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triton Intl Ltd by 54,000 shares to 92,696 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 457,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

