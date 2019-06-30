Marketfield Asset Management Has Lowered Its Devon Energy New (DVN) Position by $301,196; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Narwhal Capital Management Lowered by $518,320 Its Position

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 6,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 73,074 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, down from 79,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 14.78M shares traded or 35.24% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MLN DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 9,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,688 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, down from 139,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 8.13 million shares traded or 30.82% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS CASH DIV 33% REPORTS $1.0B SHARE-REPURCHASE; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities an; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23; 26/03/2018 – DEVON CEO DAVE HAGER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS AS OF 2020, SCOOP/STACK, PERMIAN AND ROCKIES WILL BE COMPANY’S MAIN FOCUS AREAS; 02/05/2018 – DEVON TARGETING $1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENTS THIS YEAR

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70 billion and $235.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 44.12% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.34 per share. DVN’s profit will be $203.46M for 14.55 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Limited Liability Corporation reported 17,322 shares. North Star Investment accumulated 1,790 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 1.13 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corporation holds 384,500 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.46% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 1.16 million shares. Corporation owns 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 148 shares. United Automobile Association has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). The New York-based Tower Rech Cap Limited (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Huber Cap Management Lc stated it has 25,500 shares. Arrowstreet Lp has invested 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.04% or 57,741 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Lc owns 17,230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northern has 0.04% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 150,000 shares. Hl Financial Ltd invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oil Prices Are in a Bear Market (Again) – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Interest dims in Oklahoma’s once-promising shale play – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Devon Energy’s Dividend Growth Is In Doubt – Seeking Alpha” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Devon Energy beats Q1 estimates, lifts U.S. oil production outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Devon Energy (DVN) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Founders Financial Securities Ltd stated it has 27,974 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Berkshire Money Mgmt Inc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Trustmark Bank Trust Department has 0.75% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 91,535 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Management Or reported 67,744 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 45,762 shares. World Asset Mngmt owns 1.4% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 338,920 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt holds 571,854 shares. The United Kingdom-based Merian Global (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.78% stake. Waverton Inv Mgmt Limited stated it has 92,921 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.09% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fagan Assocs Incorporated owns 17,056 shares. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 0.38% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 137,772 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on June 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Investing Tips That Could Earn You Thousands – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here’s the 2018 median pay at 50 top U.S. companies, including P&G: SLIDESHOW – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Becomes Attractive Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 12,554 shares to 101,361 shares, valued at $28.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).