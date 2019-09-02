Marketfield Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by $323,225 as Valuation Declined; St James Investment Company Has Boosted C V S Caremark (CVS) Holding by $1.43 Million; Market Valuation Declined

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in C V S Caremark Corp (CVS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 26,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 681,349 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.75M, up from 654,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in C V S Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 1,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 24,343 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 26,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $152.79. About 729,992 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70 billion and $235.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $223.12M for 19.59 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 2 Companies Just Set the Tone for Industrial Earnings Season – The Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Emerson Electric Gives an Ominous Outlook for the Industrial Sector – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rockwell Automation: A Powerful Investment Compounding Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wr Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) by 199,452 shares to 293,248 shares, valued at $24.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 329,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 644,150 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRKB).