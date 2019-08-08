Marketfield Asset Management Has Decreased Devon Energy New (DVN) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; As Manulife Finl (MFC) Share Price Declined, Swiss National Bank Raised Stake by $1.24 Million

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 77,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 6.95M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.59M, up from 6.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.48. About 2.36M shares traded or 25.90% up from the average. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TO DISTRIBUTE FUND’ ASSETS FOR AMOUNT EQUAL TO PRO-RATA SHARE OF FUND’S NET ASSETS AFTER PAYMENT OR ACCRUAL OF DEBTS,AMONG OTHERS; 07/05/2018 – Manulife to Issue C$600M of 3.317% Bonds Due 2028; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Will Use Net Proceeds to Refinance Current Assets; 30/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Manulife Us Reit; 29/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Manulife Financial Corp; 29/05/2018 – Manulife US REIT: Preferential Offering of 227 Million New Units Will Open at 9 A.M; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – DEBENTURES MATURE ON MAY 9, 2028; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Debentures’ Interest at 3.317% Until 2023, and Thereafter at Rate of 0.78% Over 3-Month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate; 21/05/2018 – Christos Tsaravas to lead Swiss business expansion for Manulife Asset Management; 08/05/2018 – Manulife Releases 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report and Public Accountability Statement

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 9,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 129,688 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, down from 139,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.16. About 12.95 million shares traded or 109.18% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 26/03/2018 – Devon Energy eyes more asset sales to simplify portfolio; 08/03/2018 – Devon Energy Hikes Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: BREAKING:U.S. shale oil producer @DevonEnergy laying off 300 workers, roughly 9 percent of its staff. Company s; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES 15% COST SAVINGS BY 2020; 02/05/2018 – DEVON TARGETING $1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENTS THIS YEAR; 26/03/2018 – DEVON CEO DAVE HAGER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23; 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 18,300 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $416.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noah Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NOAH) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,624 shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Mgmt Ab invested in 27,949 shares or 0% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life reported 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 418,766 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Parkside Bancshares & Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Counselors accumulated 47,345 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.02% or 291,779 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 760 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Ftb Advsr has invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Tradition Cap Management Lc accumulated 27,832 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Jennison Assoc Lc accumulated 0.01% or 254,454 shares. Letko Brosseau & Assoc reported 0.65% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Td Asset Management holds 132,937 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0.03% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70 billion and $235.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.