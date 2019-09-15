Marketfield Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Bhp Group LTD (BHP) as Valuation Rose; As Heritage Ins Hldgs (HRTG) Share Price Declined, Holder Signia Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 29,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 106,393 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, down from 135,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $51.92. About 2.74M shares traded or 49.98% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 28/03/2018 – Callinex Completes Drone Magnetic Survey at Nash Creek; 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct); 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexican offshore Trion project partners weigh floating oil facility; 06/04/2018 – BHP’s Escondida Copper Mine Ramps Up Production; 05/03/2018 – PEMEX TO PARTICIPATE IN MEXICO’S UPCOMING UNCONVENTIONAL AUCTION, COULD LOOK FOR PARTNERS TO FORM CONSORTIA -CEO; 05/05/2018 – Gulf Times (QA): BP to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets; 27/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX EXPECTS TO INVEST BETWEEN $200-300 MLN TO EXPLORE FOR OIL AND GAS IN SHALLOW WATER PROJECTS WON AT AUCTION – EXPLORATION CHIEF; 05/03/2018 – SHELL SAYS BHP SHALE `FITS PROFILE’ FOR EXPANSION; 11/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/03/2018 – Britain’s FTSE inches up in choppy trade; miners fall

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc (HRTG) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 53,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 290,384 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, down from 344,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 299,423 shares traded or 66.05% up from the average. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has declined 21.72% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTG News: 07/05/2018 – Heritage Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Rev $108.6M; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q Rev $112M; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 101.7 MLN VS $ 94.9 MLN; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 108.6 MLN VS $ 102.8 MLN; 07/03/2018 Heritage Insurance 4Q Loss/Shr 18c; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 18.2% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $14.67 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 19.1% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER TO $15.09 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q EPS 55c; 02/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Analysts await Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 47.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HRTG’s profit will be $10.15M for 11.06 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,600.00% EPS growth.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $80.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 18,365 shares to 176,258 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regional Mgmt Corp (NYSE:RM) by 64,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG).

