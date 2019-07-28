Marketfield Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) by $419,100; Marshfield Associates Has Decreased Mastercard Class A (MA) Holding by $913,915 as Market Valuation Rose

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 3,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 456,007 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.37M, down from 459,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 170,818 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 208,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cresud S A C I F Y A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.80M market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 152,819 shares traded or 10.01% up from the average. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 36.37% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.80% the S&P500.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70B and $235.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cresud And The Cost Of Complexity – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2016, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leveraged To Changes In Argentina, Cresud Can Still Outperform – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2015. More interesting news about Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cresud SACIF y A. Announces Results for the nine-month period of Fiscal Year 2019 ended March 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cresud: Misunderstood And Significantly Undervalued By Sum Of The Parts, Compelling Risk/Reward With 100%+ Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2017.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $19.91 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lone Pine Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.84% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oz LP reported 1.39 million shares. 7,235 are owned by Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Staley Advisers Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,600 shares. Tiverton Asset reported 1.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Uss Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 4.31% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 6,161 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca). Inverness Counsel Lc reported 52,262 shares. The New York-based Melvin Cap Lp has invested 3.72% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Artemis Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.79% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 288,421 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Company reported 0.73% stake. Argent Tru has 28,983 shares. Mairs & Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cambridge Financial Grp Incorporated reported 29,419 shares.