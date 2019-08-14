Marketfield Asset Management Has Cut By $677,116 Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Position; Vantage Investment Partners Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 20.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 213,655 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Vantage Investment Partners Llc holds 831,687 shares with $98.09 million value, down from 1.05M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $134.12. About 24.07 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 8.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 2,798 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Marketfield Asset Management Llc holds 29,199 shares with $7.07 million value, down from 31,997 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $118.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.83% or $7.83 during the last trading session, reaching $268.43. About 1.57 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 25. UBS maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 26.52 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 11. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Nomura. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $248 target in Friday, March 8 report.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. On Monday, April 1 MEISENBACH JOHN W bought $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 3,000 shares.