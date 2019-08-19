Marketfield Asset Management Cut Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holding by $323,225; Valuation Declined; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Cut Its Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $429,200 as Market Valuation Rose

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 1,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 24,343 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 26,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $152.74. About 287,282 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 36.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 10,050 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, down from 15,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $96.95. About 2.78M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Reach Agreement With Philadelphia; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to nonpaying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 17/04/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide to conduct racial-bias training; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Police release recording of call that lead to arrest of black men at Starbucks; 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.53; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Turns to Top California Court to Axe `Trifling’ Claims

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $262.10M for 17.05 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

