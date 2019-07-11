Marketfield Asset Management Cut Position in Costco Whsl New (COST) as Market Valuation Rose; Renaissance Group Has Trimmed Its Fidelity National Informatio (FIS) Stake by $1.79 Million as Stock Value Rose

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 2,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,199 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07M, down from 31,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $276.68. About 1.09 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Informatio (FIS) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 15,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 252,774 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.59M, down from 268,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Informatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $127.42. About 830,906 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “56% of Americans Are Clueless About Their Retirement Income Needs – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cost Savings, Sales Growth to Aid Darden (DRI) in Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortune Brands’ Unit Announces New Distributor Relationship – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. underlying inflation stirring; labor market tightening – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PriceSmart (PSMT) Falls Despite Q3 Earnings Beat: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.34 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings Ltd holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 770 shares. Hodges Capital accumulated 0.13% or 5,377 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.12M shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 42,978 shares. White Pine Ltd Liability reported 880 shares. Texas-based Chilton Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.28% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,235 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.06% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Country Club Co Na holds 0.19% or 6,674 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Essex Investment Mgmt Company Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 180 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares owns 0.19% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 12,407 shares. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Department accumulated 29,211 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 201 shares or 0% of the stock. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Ltd invested in 138,910 shares.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70 billion and $235.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “Fidelity National Information Services Inc.: FIS to Report Second Quarter Earnings on August 6, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Worldpay CEO: Deal is â€˜only about offenseâ€™ – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on March 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “FIS CFO talks Worldpay merger, Jacksonville growth – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Services Firms with Advanced Technology Models Continue to Outgrow Peers, New FIS Research Reveals – Business Wire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $3.11 million activity. 34,826 shares valued at $3.66 million were sold by Mayo Marc M on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 EPS, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.06M for 17.90 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 50,825 shares. Endurance Wealth has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.05% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 2,362 shares. Korea Investment Corp holds 85,300 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 375 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 1.06M shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Company has 7,299 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 3,521 are owned by Donaldson Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Limited has 0.78% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 214,488 shares. 3.89M were reported by Goldman Sachs Gru. Trustmark Bankshares Department owns 2,762 shares. Manchester Cap Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). United Fire holds 0.41% or 9,758 shares. 617,358 are held by Junto L P.