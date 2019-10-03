Marketfield Asset Management Cut Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding by $1.04 Million; Kessler Investment Group Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Decreased by $519,090 as Valuation Declined

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 1,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,973 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, down from 8,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $368.08. About 767,488 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE ENTERPRISE (DAE) IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING OVER AN ORDER FOR 400 JETS – DAE CEO; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SA U.S.-LISTED SHARES TURN NEGATIVE AFTER SOURCES SAY NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP WAS SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOVT ON TUESDAY; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 30/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace says sold 16 aircraft worth $900 mln; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Jet Airways’ order for 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliners “hasn’t got anywhere,”says Boeing. Jet has yet to; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ but they don’t exist; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: 777 Production Plans Don’t Hinge on Iran; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – WON FOUR NEW ORDERS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: All-Cash Transaction Is for $63 a Share; 23/05/2018 – Malaysia says private search for MH370 to end next week

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 5,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 21,695 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, down from 27,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $160.17. About 675,585 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lafayette Invs reported 569 shares stake. Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 224,129 shares. 979 are held by Leisure Cap. Affinity Investment Advisors Ltd Llc holds 1.82% or 17,439 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.41% stake. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 19,483 shares. Lipe Dalton reported 0.14% stake. St Germain D J has 4,069 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Zwj Invest Counsel reported 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New York-based Centre Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com accumulated 11,094 shares. Advsrs Capital Llc holds 0.27% or 12,584 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boston Ptnrs has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Kessler Investment Group Llc, which manages about $101.98 million and $95.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 190,551 shares to 190,676 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 39.49 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. E&G Ltd Partnership has 1,500 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Brave Asset Mgmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,014 shares. 409,240 were accumulated by Commerce Commercial Bank. 821 are held by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Carroll Inc reported 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mutual Of America Ltd Liability holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 96,146 shares. Macroview Investment Limited holds 0.25% or 552 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Com accumulated 62,078 shares. Amica Retiree Medical, Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,992 shares. Chem National Bank holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 25,621 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Incorporated Limited reported 0.56% stake. Wellington Shields Company Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 20,159 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Mount Vernon Associate Incorporated Md owns 24,339 shares for 3.49% of their portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs owns 124,355 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 19.92 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

