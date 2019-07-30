Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) to pay $0.51 on Aug 21, 2019; Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Shorts Down By 12%

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) had a decrease of 12% in short interest. TPX’s SI was 8.22 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12% from 9.34 million shares previously. With 1.47M avg volume, 6 days are for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)’s short sellers to cover TPX’s short positions. The SI to Tempur Sealy International Inc’s float is 21.65%. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $81.48. About 579,063 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C

Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) is expected to pay $0.51 on Aug 21, 2019. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shareholders before Aug 6, 2019 will receive the $0.51 dividend. Marketaxess Holdings Inc’s current price of $336.90 translates into 0.15% yield. Marketaxess Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 7, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.17% or $11.04 during the last trading session, reaching $336.9. About 420,118 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 43.77% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess to Participate in Sandler O’Neill + Partners, LP Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 04/05/2018 – Investing.com: MarketAxess allows Pimco to trade by its own rules; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O – CO AND BLACKROCK, INC ARE EXPANDING THEIR OPEN TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIAN CREDIT MARKETS; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 19/04/2018 – DJ MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKTX); 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record D

Among 9 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Tempur Sealy Intl had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, April 11. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Monday, June 24. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was downgraded by Guggenheim. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Tempur Sealy International, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and distributes bedding products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.49 billion. It operates through two divisions, North America and International. It has a 36.09 P/E ratio. The firm provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable foundations, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various comfort products.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $5.79 million activity. Steinhardt John sold $687,181 worth of stock or 3,187 shares. GOMACH DAVID G had sold 3,187 shares worth $687,850 on Monday, February 4. $4.42M worth of stock was sold by McVey Richard M on Friday, February 8.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.72 billion. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps, and other fixed-income securities. It has a 68.76 P/E ratio. The firm through its Open Trading protocol, executes trades in certain bonds between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all trading environment on a matched principal basis.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold MarketAxess Holdings Inc. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

