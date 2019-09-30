Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Stock Rose While Copeland Capital Management Decreased Stake; As Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Share Value Declined, Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Lifted Position

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 8,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 44,215 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21M, down from 52,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $327.88. About 176,545 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 08/03/2018 MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 14 Days; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess to Participate in Sandler O’Neill + Partners, LP Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O – CO AND BLACKROCK, INC ARE EXPANDING THEIR OPEN TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIAN CREDIT MARKETS; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC – MONTHLY TRADING VOLUMES FOR MARCH 2018 ALSO CONSISTS OF $5.5 BLN IN LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 7.39M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.88 million, up from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 4.62M shares traded or 5.66% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) by 42,026 shares to 252,359 shares, valued at $18.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Algonquin Power And Utilities (AQUNF) by 494,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equitie (NYSE:ARE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MKTX shares while 105 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 35.89 million shares or 1.81% less from 36.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 22,704 shares. The Connecticut-based Ellington Management Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0.47% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Dupont Cap Management Corp stated it has 0.02% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 47,351 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Ftb Advsrs owns 0% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 32 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Amer Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Financial Architects holds 0% or 57 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 2,400 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp has invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Earnest Prtn Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Qs Investors Lc accumulated 0% or 440 shares.

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.06 million for 67.19 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $358,490 activity.