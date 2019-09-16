Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Share Price Rose While Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Lowered Its Stake; Dillon & Associates Stake in Colgate (CL) Has Decreased by $438,624

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 6,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 111,359 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02 million, down from 117,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $69.14. About 1.91 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) by 23.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 2,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 7,685 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47M, down from 10,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $336.2. About 184,622 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record Diluted EPS of $1.27; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MKTX shares while 105 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 35.89 million shares or 1.81% less from 36.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prns, Connecticut-based fund reported 54,986 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 440 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridges Inv Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 2,164 shares. Regions Fin Corporation holds 0.05% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) or 12,656 shares. First Manhattan Com invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc has invested 0.03% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 24,397 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 96,708 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Next Financial Gp Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 508 shares. Fred Alger Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Bartlett Ltd Liability Corp has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Roosevelt Invest accumulated 45,723 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Stephens Inv Gru Limited Liability reported 1.53% stake.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $358,490 activity.

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MarketAxess Brings Efficiency to Portfolio Trading Protocols – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MarketAxess to Participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MarketAxess: Caution May Be Warranted – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BIIB, CAT, MKTX – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is MarketAxess (MKTX) Up 14.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.06 million for 68.89 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 340 shares to 13,364 shares, valued at $25.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legacy Prns Inc has 1.51% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Pggm Investments owns 712,773 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Premier Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.07% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,135 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) stated it has 9,055 shares. Renaissance Investment Gp Ltd Co reported 8,458 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Company stated it has 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Martingale Asset LP reported 583,598 shares. Payden & Rygel invested in 600 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.36% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 48,352 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP has 34,032 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id reported 7,900 shares. Oppenheimer And reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Leisure Cap Management holds 0.4% or 6,336 shares.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Crude Oil (CL:NMX) Latest Futures Prices, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19M for 24.35 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $323.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 710 shares to 898 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 7,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.