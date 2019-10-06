Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Holding Maintained by Marathon Asset Management Llp; Homestreet (HMST) Shareholder Nwq Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Its Position by $11.23 Million as Stock Value Rose

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 2,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The hedge fund held 138,367 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.47M, up from 136,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $10.09 during the last trading session, reaching $346.95. About 265,783 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018; 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal debt removed from MarketAxess bond trading platform; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record Diluted EPS of $1.27; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $3.7B :MKTX US; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O – CO AND BLACKROCK, INC ARE EXPANDING THEIR OPEN TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIAN CREDIT MARKETS; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record D; 06/04/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc (HMST) by 27.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 387,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.44 million, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Homestreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $662.63M market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.16. About 78,239 shares traded. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has declined 0.45% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HMST News: 14/05/2018 – ISS URGES HMST HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BLUE LION NOMINEE BOGGS; 11/04/2018 – HMST HOLDER BLUE LION TO SOLICIT PROXIES VS. CO.’S NOMINEES; 30/05/2018 – HomeStreet Bank: Richland and Selah Locations Will Remain Open to Customers Until August 31; 23/05/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – COMPANY WILL NOT BE ABLE TO COUNT ANY VOTES ON ROARING BLUE LION’S BLUE PROXY CARD, INCLUDING FOR QUORUM PURPOSES; 14/05/2018 – ISS Recommends HomeStreet Hldrs Vote AGAINST Scott Boggs on Blue Lion’s BLUE Proxy Card; 12/04/2018 – HOMESTREET FILES PRELIMINARY PROXY, URGES VOTE FOR ITS NOMINEES; 17/05/2018 – BLUE LION:EGAN-JONES RECOMMENDS HMST HLDRS VOTE AGAINST 2 DIRS; 23/04/2018 – HOMESTREET INC QTRLY DEPOSITS INCREASED TO $5.05 BLN, UP 6% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 10% FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – HOMESTREET HOLDER BLUE LION SEEKS VOTES AGAINST TWO NOMINEES; 23/05/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – HOMESTREET AGAIN RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE WHITE PROXY CARD TO ENSURE THEIR VOTES ARE COUNTED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold HMST shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 18.89 million shares or 3.66% less from 19.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teton Advisors holds 0.09% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia Financial Of San Francisco Ltd Liability has 1.78% invested in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) for 341,662 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). First Interstate National Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Northern Trust Corporation has 494,199 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 38,164 shares. Coldstream Capital Management accumulated 0.04% or 16,553 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) for 43,600 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 59,612 shares. Next Financial Gp holds 505 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% or 2,929 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Lc reported 145,394 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 272 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 156,640 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 18,302 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HMST’s profit will be $7.32 million for 22.63 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by HomeStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.77% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $290,070 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by EVANS GODFREY B, worth $28,480 on Thursday, July 25. Ruh Mark R bought 2,000 shares worth $56,740. Shares for $143,350 were bought by Cavanaugh Sandra A.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 475,981 shares to 5.35M shares, valued at $105.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bk Scotland Group Plc (NYSE:RBS) by 128,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Hooker Furniture Corp (NASDAQ:HOFT).

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 277,604 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $134.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 2,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,879 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $358,490 activity.