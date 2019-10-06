Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Holder Copeland Capital Management Has Cut Position by $2.79 Million; Zwj Investment Counsel Lowered Its Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) as Stock Value Rose

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 8,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 44,215 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21 million, down from 52,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $10.09 during the last trading session, reaching $346.95. About 265,783 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 08/03/2018 MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal debt removed from MarketAxess bond trading platform; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 18,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 588,694 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.73M, down from 607,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 4.61M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold MKTX shares while 105 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 35.89 million shares or 1.81% less from 36.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pinnacle Fincl has 0.02% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 851 shares. Vident Advisory Llc holds 0.13% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) or 5,166 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 1,931 shares. Omers Administration owns 21,000 shares. M&T Commercial Bank holds 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) or 5,604 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co invested 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Advisory Serv Net Ltd Llc reported 352 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 48,908 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 1,040 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc reported 848,531 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 4,702 shares stake. C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 723,875 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 16,138 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $358,490 activity.

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.06M for 71.10 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) by 15,309 shares to 76,409 shares, valued at $8.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) by 17,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $885.28M for 22.57 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc owns 18,788 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guyasuta Invest Advsr has 0.12% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Family Cap holds 112,434 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio. First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson reported 4,067 shares. Bath Savings Trust has 10,442 shares. Thomasville Financial Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). B Riley Wealth Management reported 0.1% stake. Moors & Cabot has 49,694 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group reported 0.02% stake. Coastline Tru stated it has 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Asset Mngmt One reported 1.01 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Communications reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 5,381 shares.