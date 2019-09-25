MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), both competing one another are Investment Brokerage – National companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketAxess Holdings Inc. 314 27.28 N/A 4.88 69.09 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 202 2.20 N/A 22.58 9.75

Table 1 demonstrates MarketAxess Holdings Inc. and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to MarketAxess Holdings Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketAxess Holdings Inc. 0.00% 29.1% 25.3% The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.22 beta means MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 78.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.33 beta.

Analyst Ratings

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketAxess Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a -13.48% downside potential and an average target price of $290. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $253.75 consensus target price and a 20.72% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. appears more favorable than MarketAxess Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.6% of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.5% of MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has 1.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MarketAxess Holdings Inc. 0.83% 4.48% 19.5% 60.33% 75.35% 59.5% The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. -0.86% 6.41% 7.52% 8.72% -7.88% 31.77%

For the past year MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors MarketAxess Holdings Inc. beats The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps, and other fixed-income securities. The company through its Open Trading protocol, executes trades in certain bonds between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all trading environment on a matched principal basis. In addition, it offers trading-related products and services, including market data to assist clients with trading decisions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; technology services to optimize trading environments; and execution services for exchange-traded fund managers and other clients. Further, the company through its Trax division offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has an agreement with S&P Dow Jones Indices to jointly develop indices that track the liquid segments of the U.S. corporate bond market. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients. The Institutional Client Services segment is involved in client execution activities related to making markets in cash and derivative instruments for interest rate products, credit products, mortgages, currencies, commodities, and equities; and provision of securities services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services, as well as markets in and clears client transactions on primary stock, options, and futures exchanges. The Investing & Lending segment invests in and originates longer-term loans to provide financing to clients; and makes investments in debt securities and loans, public and private equity securities, and infrastructure and real estate entities, as well as provides unsecured loans to individuals through its online platform. The Investment Management segment offers investment management products and services; and wealth advisory services consisting of portfolio management and financial counseling, and brokerage and other transaction services. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.