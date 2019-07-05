MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Touches $343.66 High on Jul, 5; White Mountains Insurance Group LTD (WTM) Has 0.96 Sentiment

White Mountains Insurance Group LTD (WTM) investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 77 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 80 reduced and sold their equity positions in White Mountains Insurance Group LTD. The funds in our database now hold: 2.69 million shares, up from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding White Mountains Insurance Group LTD in top ten equity positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 65 Increased: 55 New Position: 22.

The stock of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) reached all time high today, Jul, 5 and still has $374.59 target or 9.00% above today’s $343.66 share price. This indicates more upside for the $13.29 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $374.59 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.20B more. The stock increased 1.52% or $5.16 during the last trading session, reaching $343.66. About 121,363 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 43.77% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O – CO AND BLACKROCK, INC ARE EXPANDING THEIR OPEN TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIAN CREDIT MARKETS; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record Diluted EPS of $1.27; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess to Participate in Sandler O’Neill + Partners, LP Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKTX); 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $47.95 million for 69.29 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.79% negative EPS growth.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.29 billion. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps, and other fixed-income securities. It has a 73.31 P/E ratio. The firm through its Open Trading protocol, executes trades in certain bonds between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all trading environment on a matched principal basis.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $5.79 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Steinhardt John sold $687,181. 20,000 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares with value of $4.42 million were sold by McVey Richard M. $687,850 worth of stock was sold by GOMACH DAVID G on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold MarketAxess Holdings Inc. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Llc owns 1,100 shares. 6,947 are owned by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Us Savings Bank De invested in 0.01% or 20,909 shares. Omers Administration Corporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt invested in 0.1% or 2,725 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corp reported 109,861 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.02% or 2,774 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc owns 227,450 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee, Massachusetts-based fund reported 350 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.09% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corp accumulated 883 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.45% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Fmr Lc has invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Eagle Asset holds 384,220 shares. Moreover, Sei Invs has 0.06% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 69,655 shares.

The stock increased 0.20% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1054.32. About 10,394 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (WTM) has risen 6.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM); 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 10/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND EXPIRE AT END OF DAY ON MAY 7, 2018

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership holds 14.9% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. for 26,838 shares. Wallace Capital Management Inc. owns 81,312 shares or 10.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. has 8.08% invested in the company for 28,110 shares. The Minnesota-based Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc has invested 3.49% in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 39,849 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $459,223 activity.