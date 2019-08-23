MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Reaches $393.04 After 5.00% Up Move; Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) Has 0.71 Sentiment

Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.04, from 1.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 10 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 14 sold and decreased stakes in Citizens Community Bancorp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 5.08 million shares, down from 5.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Citizens Community Bancorp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

The stock of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.13% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $393.04. About 106,544 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O – CO AND BLACKROCK, INC ARE EXPANDING THEIR OPEN TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIAN CREDIT MARKETS; 09/04/2018 – EUROBONDS FROM RUSSIA’S RUSAL REMOVED FROM BOND TRADING PLATFORM MARKETAXESS AFTER FRESH U.S. SANCTIONS – MARKETAXESS SPOKESMAN; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Net $47.9M; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal debt removed from MarketAxess bond trading platform; 08/03/2018 MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into AsiaThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $14.84 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $412.69 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MKTX worth $742.00M more.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, and commercial and agricultural banking services and products primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan, the United States. The company has market cap of $125.11 million. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 18.11 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, home equity lines-of-credit, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans.

It closed at $11.1 lastly. It is down 22.17% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CZWI News: 21/04/2018 DJ Citizens Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZWI); 27/04/2018 – Citizens Community Bancrp 2Q EPS 23c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Mgmt Group Buys Into Citizens Community Bancorp; 15/05/2018 – Arbiter Partners Capital Mgmt Exits Citizens Community Bancorp

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. for 271,230 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 919,794 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.6% invested in the company for 659,026 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.59% in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L, a Connecticut-based fund reported 342,061 shares.

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.06 million for 80.54 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold MarketAxess Holdings Inc. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.12% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). United Ser Automobile Association holds 5,863 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 40,539 are held by Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Jefferies Gru Lc accumulated 0.04% or 17,500 shares. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 6,866 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Invesco reported 0.04% stake. 1.88M are held by Cap World Invsts. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 63 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Llc reported 16,700 shares. 6,304 are owned by Monroe Comml Bank Mi. Davenport & Company Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability accumulated 491,200 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Stephens Inv Management Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 303,229 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3.77 million shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, a Iowa-based fund reported 875 shares.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.84 billion. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps, and other fixed-income securities. It has a 80.21 P/E ratio. The firm through its Open Trading protocol, executes trades in certain bonds between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all trading environment on a matched principal basis.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $358,490 activity. Shares for $358,490 were bought by Prager Richard Leon on Thursday, August 15.