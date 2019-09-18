MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Reaches $347.45 After 6.00% Up Move; Independent Bank (INDB)’s Sentiment Is 2.62

The stock of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.45% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $347.45. About 86,388 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23; 09/04/2018 – EUROBONDS FROM RUSSIA’S RUSAL REMOVED FROM BOND TRADING PLATFORM MARKETAXESS AFTER FRESH U.S. SANCTIONS – MARKETAXESS SPOKESMAN; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC – MONTHLY TRADING VOLUMES FOR MARCH 2018 ALSO CONSISTS OF $5.5 BLN IN LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME; 06/04/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Net $47.9M; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q EPS $1.27; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $3.7B :MKTX USThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $13.12B company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $368.30 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MKTX worth $787.14M more.

Independent Bank Corp (INDB) investors sentiment increased to 2.62 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.71, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 118 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 45 decreased and sold equity positions in Independent Bank Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 26.64 million shares, up from 24.12 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Independent Bank Corp in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 31 Increased: 81 New Position: 37.

More notable recent Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DGRO’s Underlying Holdings Imply 10% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Independent Bank (INDB) Completes Acquisition of Blue Hills – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Enters Oversold Territory (INDB) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 7.87% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.27 per share. INDB’s profit will be $47.08M for 13.54 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.52% negative EPS growth.

Rockland Trust Co holds 3.23% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. for 580,133 shares. Channing Capital Management Llc owns 529,013 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Excalibur Management Corp has 1.38% invested in the company for 19,717 shares. The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Management Inc. has invested 1.31% in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.56 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $74.18. About 30,997 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) has declined 12.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 32C, EST. 39C; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank MA: Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $54.2 M; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – ANTICIPATES TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2019 EARNINGS; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK REPORTS A 19% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA Total Assets Were $8.1 Billion at March 31; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking services and products to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $2.55 billion. The companyÂ’s services and products include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. It has a 16.97 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.12 billion. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps, and other fixed-income securities. It has a 70.91 P/E ratio. The firm through its Open Trading protocol, executes trades in certain bonds between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all trading environment on a matched principal basis.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $358,490 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $358,490 was bought by Prager Richard Leon.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MarketAxess Holdings Inc. shares while 105 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 35.89 million shares or 1.81% less from 36.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benedict Financial Advisors stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Moreover, Sei Invs Co has 0.02% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.81% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). New York State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 47,351 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks reported 9,120 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.79 million shares stake. Stifel reported 15,529 shares. Guardian Cap Advsr L P reported 0.07% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Evergreen Management Ltd Co reported 2,672 shares. Stephens Inv Gru Limited Liability Company stated it has 251,969 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Wms Limited Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Quantbot L P owns 2,562 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 7,264 shares. The Wisconsin-based Campbell Newman Asset Inc has invested 0.14% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MarketAxess: Caution May Be Warranted – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MarketAxess to Participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: MKTX, NKTR – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vista Oil & Gas leads financial gainers, X Financial and EverQuote among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.06 million for 71.20 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.