MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Reaches $341.90 High on Jul, 7; Synopsys (SNPS) Shorts Down By 1.61%

Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) had a decrease of 1.61% in short interest. SNPS’s SI was 2.18M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.61% from 2.21 million shares previously. With 1.01 million avg volume, 2 days are for Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS)’s short sellers to cover SNPS’s short positions. The SI to Synopsys Inc’s float is 1.47%. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $135.4. About 975,612 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY EPS $1.66-EPS $1.76; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Second Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – Synopsys Extends HAPS Prototyping Family with New Desktop Prototyping Solution; 25/04/2018 – Security in DevOps Is Lagging Despite Advantages and Opportunities, According to New Study by 451 Research and Synopsys; 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit FPGA and eFPGA Portfolio at GOMACTech Conference and Exhibition; 16/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS – CO AND ARM EXTENDED COLLABORATION, SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT EXPANDING SYNOPSYS’ ACCESS TO BROAD RANGE OF ARM IP; 09/05/2018 – Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 17/05/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Industry’s First ASIL D Ready Embedded Vision Processor IP for ADAS Applications and Self-Driving Vehicles

The stock of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) reached all time high today, Jul, 7 and still has $359.00 target or 5.00% above today’s $341.90 share price. This indicates more upside for the $13.22B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $359.00 PT is reached, the company will be worth $661.05M more. The stock increased 1.00% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $341.9. About 221,077 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 43.77% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 14 Days; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record Diluted EPS of $1.27; 09/04/2018 – EUROBONDS FROM RUSSIA’S RUSAL REMOVED FROM BOND TRADING PLATFORM MARKETAXESS AFTER FRESH U.S. SANCTIONS – MARKETAXESS SPOKESMAN; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). The company has market cap of $20.79 billion. It offers Galaxy Design platform that provides IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA) prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It has a 34.26 P/E ratio. The firm also provides DesignWare intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold Synopsys, Inc. shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A reported 45,200 shares. Nomura Asset has 27,407 shares. Arizona-based Ironwood Fincl Limited has invested 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 49,381 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 810,873 shares. Oppenheimer & Co reported 0.13% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Clarivest Asset has invested 0.98% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.02% or 101,208 shares in its portfolio. Miles Capital has 2,330 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.03% or 898,373 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.07% or 223,121 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited invested in 0.02% or 4,700 shares. Bancshares reported 10,574 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd reported 77,723 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synopsys had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, February 21.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.22 billion. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps, and other fixed-income securities. It has a 72.93 P/E ratio. The firm through its Open Trading protocol, executes trades in certain bonds between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all trading environment on a matched principal basis.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold MarketAxess Holdings Inc. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Tortoise Inv Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Moreover, Comerica Commercial Bank has 0.05% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Wesbanco Commercial Bank invested in 1,931 shares or 0.02% of the stock. American Intll Group holds 0.07% or 75,361 shares. 50 are owned by Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has 0.02% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Hightower Advisors Llc owns 4,645 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.05% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) or 350 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.1% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) or 1.41 million shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 1.34% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Guggenheim Limited Liability holds 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) or 1,101 shares. Macquarie Gru, a Australia-based fund reported 1,040 shares. 3,589 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Evergreen Cap Management Lc holds 2,697 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $47.95M for 68.93 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.79% negative EPS growth.