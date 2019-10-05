Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Stock Value Rose While Wellington Management Group Llp Cut Holding; Telos Capital Management Trimmed Costco Whsl New (COST) Position by $432,696

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 1,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 8,826 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, down from 10,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $291.67. About 4.27M shares traded or 103.79% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 58.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 98,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 69,309 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.28 million, down from 167,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.10B market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $10.09 during the last trading session, reaching $346.95. About 265,783 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 08/03/2018 MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $3.7B :MKTX US; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC – MONTHLY TRADING VOLUMES FOR MARCH 2018 ALSO CONSISTS OF $5.5 BLN IN LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess to Participate in Sandler O’Neill + Partners, LP Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 14 Days; 04/05/2018 – Investing.com: MarketAxess allows Pimco to trade by its own rules; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $341.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 9,204 shares to 242,874 shares, valued at $10.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Smithfield has 0.05% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Salem Counselors has 0.07% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,811 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.17% or 1.27M shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 5,149 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 0.17% or 12,657 shares. Moreover, Wilsey Asset Mgmt has 1.86% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 17,040 shares. Greystone Managed Invests reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Heritage Wealth has 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wendell David Assoc holds 0.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 1,359 shares. Maryland accumulated 2,125 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ledyard Fincl Bank holds 2,522 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 58,351 were reported by Amalgamated Commercial Bank. 900 were reported by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. 7,427 are held by Great Lakes Limited Com. 6,388 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership.

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.06M for 71.10 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 37,896 shares to 5.65 million shares, valued at $591.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 361,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 799,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET).

