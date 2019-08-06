Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Stock Rose While Coldstream Capital Management Upped Stake; Everett Harris & Company Has Cut Its Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by $956,784 as Shares Rose

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 172.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 3,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The hedge fund held 6,166 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 2,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $341.47. About 383,963 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 19/04/2018 – DJ MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKTX); 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal debt removed from MarketAxess bond trading platform; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess to Participate in Sandler O’Neill + Partners, LP Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record D; 09/04/2018 – EUROBONDS FROM RUSSIA’S RUSAL REMOVED FROM BOND TRADING PLATFORM MARKETAXESS AFTER FRESH U.S. SANCTIONS – MARKETAXESS SPOKESMAN

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 19,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 137,388 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, down from 157,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 7.32M shares traded or 36.15% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 11.95 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.08% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Evermay Wealth Lc accumulated 0.14% or 10,235 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.18% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 46,100 shares. Essex Llc accumulated 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company stated it has 122 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The has 120,685 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Co holds 0.4% or 327,853 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Com Il reported 29,480 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 1.57M shares. Moreover, Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership has 0.1% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Palouse Mngmt Inc stated it has 80,190 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited holds 0.24% or 7.02 million shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fin Advsrs has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 8,175 are held by Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn. State Street reported 0.25% stake.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $3.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Cleantech Etf by 40,000 shares to 303,500 shares, valued at $12.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 130,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 18,592 shares to 4,357 shares, valued at $692,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 5,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,583 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.42 million activity.