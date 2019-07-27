Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Shareholder Vident Investment Advisory Has Boosted Position; As Autozone (AZO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Upped Stake

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1146.18. About 230,602 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 116.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 3,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,449 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 2,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $347.94. About 478,032 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 43.77% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 06/04/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess to Participate in Sandler O’Neill + Partners, LP Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018; 08/03/2018 MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Ltd has invested 0.14% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Bokf Na reported 250 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bailard holds 1,678 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 3,623 shares in its portfolio. Pggm Invests has invested 0.4% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Macquarie Gp Ltd reported 590 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 172,372 are owned by Legal & General Public Limited Company. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 39,500 shares. 19,137 were accumulated by Axa. Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co reported 2,135 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group owns 155,658 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. King Luther Corporation owns 2,371 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pension has invested 0.13% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 1,400 shares to 300 shares, valued at $79,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $5.79 million activity. 3,187 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares with value of $687,181 were sold by Steinhardt John. GOMACH DAVID G sold 3,187 shares worth $687,850.