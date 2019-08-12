Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Shareholder Primecap Management Company Has Decreased Holding by $13.78 Million; Polen Capital Management Has Cut Holding in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) by $123.36 Million

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 317,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 2.56 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995.61 million, down from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $5.23 during the last trading session, reaching $373.08. About 121,207 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc. (MKTX) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 724,220 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.22 million, down from 780,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $367.79. About 60,426 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 14 Days; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC – MONTHLY TRADING VOLUMES FOR MARCH 2018 ALSO CONSISTS OF $5.5 BLN IN LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess to Participate in Sandler O’Neill + Partners, LP Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q EPS $1.27; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 5,108 shares to 14,922 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 28,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $74,250 activity. BURCHFIELD JAY D also sold $563,880 worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Grp, Ohio-based fund reported 11 shares. Marshfield Assoc stated it has 227,201 shares. Sun Life Finance has 0.01% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Archford Cap Strategies Llc invested in 1,240 shares or 0.18% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement reported 130,076 shares stake. Carderock Mgmt owns 9,465 shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Washington Trust Com owns 908 shares. Spc holds 2,355 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Westwood owns 1,025 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Llc invested 1.89% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Weik Capital Mngmt owns 5,775 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 78,883 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 2,008 were accumulated by Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh. Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.02% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 152 were reported by Cls Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.26 million for 19.43 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 969,985 shares to 23.86 million shares, valued at $2.29 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 96,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY).