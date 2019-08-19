Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Shareholder Keybank National Association Boosted Position by $3.24 Million as Stock Rose; As Biogen (BIIB) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Etrade Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 13,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 93,147 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92 million, up from 79,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $367.25. About 60,348 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 04/05/2018 – Investing.com: MarketAxess allows Pimco to trade by its own rules; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record D; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC – MONTHLY TRADING VOLUMES FOR MARCH 2018 ALSO CONSISTS OF $5.5 BLN IN LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 2,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 5,335 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 7,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $234.44. About 344,390 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds, New York-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0.49% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 176,200 shares. Bp Plc accumulated 20,000 shares. 349,898 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Security Natl Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 176 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.04% or 27,526 shares. 155,715 are held by Toronto Dominion Comml Bank. First Advsr LP holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 406,551 shares. Captrust Fincl has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 48,900 shares. Twin Cap Incorporated reported 27,964 shares. Hudock Capital Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 100 shares. Howland Cap Llc has invested 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc, a Delaware-based fund reported 877 shares. Westfield Capital Management Lp invested in 0.43% or 237,250 shares.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mergers & Acquisitions Take Center Stage in Biotech Industry – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Make a Move on Big Biotechs – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, CELG, GILD, BIIB – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Biogen Raises Guidance as It Looks to the Pipeline for Growth – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Biogen Inc. (BIIB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 7.43 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 26,483 shares to 75,848 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 47,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Limited Liability has 1,046 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bokf Na invested in 3,501 shares. 444,032 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Stephens Gp Ltd Liability Com owns 303,229 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Amer Century Cos, a Missouri-based fund reported 686,917 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication reported 80 shares. Canandaigua State Bank reported 2,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 70,800 shares. Moreover, First Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 46,467 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corp reported 896,050 shares stake. Van Berkom And Assoc Inc holds 3.43% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 439,154 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 1.41 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 0.28% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 10,105 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank accumulated 2,678 shares. Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 18,131 shares to 59,367 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,285 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CRED).

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MarketAxess: Strategic Alliances Boost Growth – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nancy Altobello Elected to MarketAxess Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 08/14/2019: NXRT,MKTX,HTLF,QCRH – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MarketAxess (MKTX) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: MarketAxess and Axon Rise Up the S&P Ranks, CrowdStrike CEO Joins HPE’s Board – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.