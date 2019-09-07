Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Both Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 104 64.62 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.15 shows that Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.03 beta which is 103.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are 22.1 and 22.1. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 5.9 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is $115, which is potential 13.78% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.3% and 88.2% respectively. About 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. has -16.94% weaker performance while Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 155.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.