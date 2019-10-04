Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 25.75M -4.41 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 36 -10.15 28.79M -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Marker Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 478,571,163.07% -913.4% -765.1% REGENXBIO Inc. 80,508,948.55% -8.1% -7.6%

Risk and Volatility

Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.15 beta, while its volatility is 85.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. REGENXBIO Inc.’s 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are 22.1 and 22.1. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc. has 14.2 and 14.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than REGENXBIO Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Marker Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, REGENXBIO Inc.’s average price target is $37, while its potential downside is -3.39%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Marker Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 89.1%. 13.5% are Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. has -16.94% weaker performance while REGENXBIO Inc. has 5.86% stronger performance.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.