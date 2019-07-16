Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 1974.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 5 59.46 N/A 0.10 54.08

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -151.1% -45.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.04 beta means Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 96.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, PLx Pharma Inc. has beta of 5.27 which is 427.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 22.1 while its Current Ratio is 22.1. Meanwhile, PLx Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PLx Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.7% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares and 24.3% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. 4.4% are Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, PLx Pharma Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. 3.27% -1.39% 5.96% -20.64% 89.67% 2.52% PLx Pharma Inc. 5.09% 5.29% 5.09% 50.54% 25.28% 264.05%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than PLx Pharma Inc.

Summary

PLx Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.