Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

As Biotechnology companies, Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 43.12 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are 22.1 and 22.1. Competitively, Moderna Inc. has 7.2 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Moderna Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 average target price and a 188.18% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares and 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares. About 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.31% are Moderna Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Moderna Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Moderna Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

