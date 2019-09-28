Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immune Design Corp. (:)

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Immune Design Corp. (:) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 25.67M -4.41 0.00 Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Immune Design Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Immune Design Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 481,613,508.44% -913.4% -765.1% Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares and 59.09% of Immune Design Corp. shares. 13.5% are Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.35% of Immune Design Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.