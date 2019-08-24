Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.15 and its 85.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation is 229.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.29 beta.

Liquidity

Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Histogenics Corporation are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Marker Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Histogenics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 13%. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Histogenics Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.