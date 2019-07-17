Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Both Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 1923.21 N/A -4.41 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 22.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22.1. The Current Ratio of rival Gamida Cell Ltd. is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.3. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.7% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares and 16.3% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 4.4% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. 3.27% -1.39% 5.96% -20.64% 89.67% 2.52% Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 2.52% stronger performance while Gamida Cell Ltd. has -27.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Gamida Cell Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.