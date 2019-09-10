Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

This is a contrast between Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.15 beta means Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 85.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 22.1 while its Current Ratio is 22.1. Meanwhile, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.2 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. has -16.94% weaker performance while Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.