Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Both Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.15 beta means Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 85.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a 1.88 beta which is 88.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.1 and a Quick Ratio of 22.1. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and has 24.9 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 82.9%. 13.5% are Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. has -16.94% weaker performance while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.