Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

We are comparing Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows Marker Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 22.1 while its Current Ratio is 22.1. Meanwhile, AVROBIO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AVROBIO Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Marker Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.3% and 67.7% respectively. 13.5% are Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.